Cowboys urged to pursue controversial former NFL receiving leader
The Dallas Cowboys were dealt a blow when CeeDee Lamb suffered a high-ankle sprain in their Week 3 loss. With Lamb out, Dallas is set to turn to George Pickens as their new No. 1 option while Jalen Tolbert moves into the No. 2 spot.
Of course, there’s always external options if they didn’t believe Lamb would return on the short side of his injury timeline. One of the biggest names that could be available would also be the most controversial.
MORE: Cowboys named potential trade suitor for former first-round WR
Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report identified former NFL receiving yardage leader Tyreek Hill as a potential fit for Dallas in exchange for a third-round pick. Knox did, however, say there would need to be some conditions since Hill is currently under investigation for domestic violence accusations.
”The caveat with Hill is the fact that the NFL is investigating him for domestic violence allegations made by Hill's ex-wife, Keeta Vaccaro, as reported by TMZ. Any trade package would likely be conditional, based on his availability for the rest of this season,” Knox wrote.
“A team would have to be confident that the NFL won't suspend Hill in-season, but the five-time first-team All-Pro continues to be a difference maker.”
Hill is truly a dynamic wide receiver, but the risk seems too high for Dallas. Adding a player who is going through such an investigation would send the wrong message. Instead, Dallas should stay the course with their current receiver corps and hope for a speedy recovery for Lamb.
