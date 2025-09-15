George Pickens compares Cowboys resilient win to his own career
George Pickens had his breakout game with the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
In just his second game with the team, Pickens had 68 yards on five receptions and drew another penalty for pass interference as well. He also scored the team’s final touchdown in their 40-37 win over the New York Giants.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys top plays & highlights from Week 2 vs New York Giants
Following the game, Pickens spoke with Josina Anderson and said their resilient win reminded him of his own career.
“The type of game this was, it was a resilient game, everything not going your way, then stuff start going your way. I feel like my career’s been like that..."
Pickens, who spent three years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, said he wasn’t able to showcase his true talent since he was on a younger team. With Dallas, he believes he’s able to show the world who he really is. He’s also displaying more maturity than expected.
Anderson asked Pickens about a questionable pass interference call against him late in the game. Pickens said he was mad and didn’t believe he was guilty of a penalty, but focused on making another play.
He also gave credit to Dak Prescott for displaying unwavering confidence in the team. Pickens said Prescott told the team they were winning the game during the fourth quarter, which is exactly what happened.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' win over Giants in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey gets top honor after flexing golden leg
Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance