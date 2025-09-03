Dallas Cowboys urged to trade first round bust to AFC franchise
Mazi Smith was selected at No. 26 overall in the 2023 NFL draft for one reason, to solve the issues the Dallas Cowboys have had on run defense.
Entering his third season with the franchise, Smith has yet to live up to expectations. While he was given every opportunity to secure a starting role this offseason, he was unable to do so, leading to the addition of Kenny Clark.
Now a backup behind Clark, Smith could find himself on the trade block.
Smith wouldn’t fetch much in a trade, but Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox believes the Kansas City Chiefs or New York Jets could be sensible landing spots for a player who needs a fresh start.
“Smith is now listed as a backup and could probably benefit from a change of scenery. The Cowboys, meanwhile, should be willing to listen to any reasonable offer for him since the 24-year-old doesn't look like a long-term building block in Dallas.“
Knox believes the Cowboys could receive a fifth round pick in exchange for Smith, which is a tough pill to swallow given his draft status.
That said, it could be the best move for both parties. Moving Smith would allow him the chance at a fresh start while also keeping him from stopping the progress of someone such as Jay Toia, who has a chance to develop into a valuable run-stuffer.
