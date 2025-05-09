Cowboys urged to trade for former $53 million run-stuffing DT
The Dallas Cowboys made headlines earlier this week when they traded for wide receiver George Pickens. That move solidified one of their weakest positions, giving them an impressive offense.
Defensively, however, there's still one hole remaining — nose tackle. The Cowboys had high hopes for Mazi Smith, their first-round selection in 2023, but he has yet to develop into a difference-maker. They added Jay Toia in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft, and while he has a lot of promise, he's still a late-round rookie.
MORE: Cowboys insulted in WR duo ranking following George Pickens trade
That's why Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus believes the final move they need to make this offseason is to add a true nose tackle. His suggestion is for them to reach out to the Detroit Lions, who might be willing to part with D.J. Reader.
"Dallas hasn’t been afraid to leverage future draft capital this offseason and should consider monitoring another opportunity. The Lions’ D.J. Reader has been considered a cut candidate and could fit in nicely with the Cowboys, whether through a trade or a post-release signing. Reader boasts a 91st-percentile PFF run-defense grade over the past three seasons."
Reader is a nine-year veteran who is known as one of the best nose tackles in the league. After spending four years with the Houston Texans, he signed a four-year, $53 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2020. In 2024, he landed with the Lions on a two-year, $22 million contract.
If Detroit really wishes to shed his cap hit of nearly $13 million, it would be worth a call from Dallas. Perhaps they'll be happy to take a draft pick for Reader rather than to release him and get nothing in return.
MORE: Ex-NFL QB says Dak Prescott is in 'make or break year' after George Pickens trade
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
What new Cowboys WR room looks like after George Pickens Trade
New Cowboys receiver George Pickens sends a strong message about his contract situation
Cowboys legend hypes revamped offense after George Pickens trade
What the Dallas Cowboys gave up in George Pickens trade