Cowboys' Matt Eberflus discusses uncertain DaRon Bland recovery timeline
The Dallas Cowboys' secondary took a major hit this week when it was announced that All-Pro cornerback DaRon Bland was suffering from a foot injury suffered in practice.
Bland, who signed a blockbuster contract extension before the start of the season, is expected to miss multiple weeks with a right foot injury, which is different from the one he suffered that caused him to miss the start of last season.
On Thursday, Cowboys defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus addressed Bland's status and made it clear that there is no clear timeline for his return.
MORE: 4 potential Dallas Cowboys prospects to watch this weekend
"It’s obviously unfortunate for him. He’ll be working with the medical staff. No timetable," Eberflus wrote.
While there is no timetable for his return, Eberflus expressed confidence in the team's current defensive backfield and said he believes there are players who are ready to step in and play in the nickel immediately.
"I do know that we got guys that are ready to play in there at the nickel spot, but also we're also looking at different personnel groups that we can also, you know, slide in there and take some of those reps and variations of that," he added.
Bland's injury comes at an unfortunate time, with fellow All-Pro Trevon Diggs slowly working his way back to full strength after suffering a season-ending knee injury last year.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys' defensive star misses Wednesday practice with injury
In the team's season-opening loss to the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, Bland recorded three tackles.
We'll have to see how the secondary regroups in Week 2 when they host the New York Giants at AT&T Stadium on Sunday, September 14. Kickoff is set for 1:00 p.m. ET on FOX.
