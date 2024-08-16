Dallas Cowboys vs. Las Vegas Raiders Preview: Injuries, Rookies, How To Watch
FRISCO - The Dallas Cowboys hit the road for their second preseason game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium on Saturday night.
Although the Cowboys lost their first preseason game to the Los Angeles Rams, 13-12, there are some positive takeaways.
Quarterback Trey Lance threw for 188 yards in his Cowboys preseason debut, which is tied with J.J. McCarthy for fourth in the NFL this preseason. Lance also leads all quarterbacks this preseason with 44 rushing yards. Jalen Brooks led all receivers with 49 yards and two receptions.
The Raiders also dropped their first preseason game to the Minnesota Vikings, 24-23. Quarterback Gardner Minshew finished with 117 yards passing and one touchdown.
Watch for Dallas' rookies in Preseason Week 2. Both tackle Tyler Guyton and center Cooper Beebe notched solid performances in their NFL debuts, earning them more first-team reps at training camp in Oxnard.
Dallas coach Mike McCarthy is the first head coach in Cowboys history to lead the team to 12 wins in three consecutive seasons. Dallas came up short in the NFL Playoffs in 2023, suffering an upset to Green Bay Packers. McCarthy and the Cowboys look to get over their postseason troubles in 2024.
While neither quarterback Dak Prescott nor wide receiver CeeDee Lamb are expected to play on Saturday, the two Cowboys stars are hoping to keep the momentum from 2023. Prescott led the NFL in touchdown passes (36) while Lamb led the NFL in receptions (135).
Lamb has yet to report to Cowboys training camp, a holdout from contract negotiations. Cowboys star linebacker Micah Parsons is confident the contract will be figured out soon.
"CeeDee checked in on me," said Parsons. "He's been watching the practice film and telling me, 'You're going crazy.' We have our talks but, at the end of the day, he knows what it is."
INJURY UPDATE: Dallas left tackle Chuma Edoga has a "significant toe injury" that is expected to sideline him through the preseason and into the regular season.
FUN FACT: The Cowboys finished with a league-high four interceptions in its preseason opener at the Los Angeles Rams last week. No other NFL team had more than one interception in the opening week of preseason action.
RECORDS: Dallas Cowboys (0-1 Preseason) at Las Vegas Raiders (0-1 Preseason)
ODDS: Dallas is a 7-point underdog vs. the Raiders
GAME TIME: Saturday August 17, 2024 at 9 p.m. CT
LOCATION: Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, Nevada
TV/RADIO: KTVT/CBS 11, 105.3 The Fan
THE FINAL WORD: McCarthy evalutating both offensive lineman rookies:
"Tyler is doing a good job," McCarthy said. "He'll continue to get more work, he'll be in there with the ones. We just want to keep moving forward with him. We thought he had good snaps. He just needs as many reps as possible."
"I really like what Cooper did," McCarthy said. "I thought he had quality snaps at center and guard. We're gonna give Cooper some opportunities here with the ones moving forward. He has earned that opportunity."
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Highlight Reel: Cowboys top highlights and plays vs. Rams in preseason opener
How Did We Do? 4 takeaways from Cowboys' loss vs Rams in preseason opener
Can’t Win ‘Em All: Winners and losers in Cowboys preseason loss to the Rams
Walk It Back: Jerry Jones clumsily explains 'urgency' comments on CeeDee Lamb
Rookie Making Impact: Marshawn Kneeland shows traits of dominant run-defender