Cowboys to wear fan-favorite uniform vs Commanders for final time this season
The Dallas Cowboys return to action on Sunday afternoon, looking to get back into the win column when they welcome the division rival Washington Commanders to AT&T Stadium for an NFL Week 7 showdown.
Dallas suffered an embarrassing setback last weekend against the Carolina Panthers, bringing any momentum the team had to a screeching halt.
Luckily, the Cowboys could have some uniform luck on their side when they take the field.
For the second and final time this season, the Cowboys will be wearing the fan-favorite Arctic White uniforms. The Cowboys previously wore them in the dominant win over the New York Jets, which was the team's most impressive outing of the year.
Dallas' uniform schedule this season also includes 11 total games in the primary whites and three games in the dreaded navy jerseys. The Week 17 game against the Commanders will have Dallas wearing their navy jerseys with a white helmet and white pants.
A full look at the Cowboys' 2025 uniform schedule can be seen below (home games in bold).
2025 Dallas Cowboys uniform schedule
WEEK 1: Dallas Cowboys at Philadelphia Eagles | PRIMARY WHITE | NBC | 8: 20 p.m. ET
WEEK 2: Dallas Cowboys vs. New York Giants | PRIMARY WHITE | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 3: Dallas Cowboys at Chicago Bears | PRIMARY WHITE | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 4: Dallas Cowboys vs. Green Bay Packers (SNF) | PRIMARY WHITE | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 5: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets | ALL-WHITE ARCTIC | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 6: Dallas Cowboys at Carolina Panthers | PRIMARY WHITE | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 7: Dallas Cowboys vs. Washington Commanders | ALL-WHITE ARCTIC | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 8: Dallas Cowboys at Denver Broncos | PRIMARY WHITE | CBS | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 9: Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals (MNF) | PRIMARY WHITE | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET
WEEK 10: BYE WEEK
WEEK 11: Dallas Cowboys at Las Vegas Raiders (MNF) | PRIMARY WHITE | ESPN | 8:15 p.m. ET
WEEK 12: Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles | PRIMARY WHITE | FOX | 4:25 p.m. ET
WEEK 13: Dallas Cowboys vs. Kansas City Chiefs (Thanksgiving) | CLASSIC | CBS | 4:30 p.m. ET
WEEK 14: Dallas Cowboys at Detroit Lions (TNF) | NAVY BLUE | Prime Video | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 15: Dallas Cowboys vs. Minnesota Vikings (SNF) | PRIMARY WHITE | NBC | 8:20 p.m. ET
WEEK 16: Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers | NAVY BLUE | FOX | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 17: Dallas Cowboys at Washington Commanders (Christmas) | NAVY BLUE | Netflix | 1:00 p.m. ET
WEEK 18: Dallas Cowboys at New York Giants (TBD) | PRIMARY WHITE
