Cowboys' Week 1 opponent prepares for predicted butt-whooping with new sponsor
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025-26 NFL regular season as massive underdogs against the division rival, Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Philly is favored by more than a touchdown in the primetime NFC East clash, so the team is going to have its hands full. One area of concern for Dallas entering the game is its suspect run defense, which could present some issues against the Eagles.
The Eagles can attack the Cowboys' defensive front with Saquon Barkley out of the backfield, and the virutally unstoppable "Tush Push" at the goaline.
MORE: 3 biggest concerns for Dallas Cowboys entering Week 1 vs. Eagles
The Tush Push is so effective, in fact, that the play has landed its own sponsor. It's easy to make fun of a hated rival, but the Tush Push sponsor is actually perfect. Welcome to the "Tush Push presented by Dude Wipes" era.
Well played.
The only thing that would make the sponsorship more perfect would be ad placement across Cam Jurgen's butt. You remember the pre-corporate UFC days when fighters were able to pick their own sponsor patches, right?
MORE: NFC East Power Rankings: Where do Cowboys rank entering 2025 season?
Let's bring it to the NFL.
Anyways, we'll see if the Cowboys have an answer for the Eagles when they take the field at Lincoln Financial Field on Thursday, September 4, or whether they'll be on the receiving end of a good old-fashioned butt-whooping courtesy of Dude Wipes. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET on NBC, with live streaming available on Peacock.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs Eagles, Week 1 injury report: Full list of injuries for Monday
Cowboys' 2025 NFL strength of schedule presents brutal challenge for season
Philadelphia Eagles to 'steamroll' Dallas Cowboys in Week 1, NFL betting analyst says
Jerry Jones explains why Dallas Cowboys have never hired a real GM
Micah Parsons' back issue diagnosed after clean Cowboys MRI before trade
PHOTOS: Meet Michelle Siemienowski, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader from Netflix doc