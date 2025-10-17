NFL insider shuts down Trevon Diggs speculation amid concussion confusion
The Dallas Cowboys were hit with some shocking news on Friday afternoon after it was revealed that All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs would not be suiting up on Sunday afternoon for an NFC East showdown against the Washington Commanders.
Diggs, who had been a full participant in practice all week, suffered an accident at his home on Thursday night that landed him in concussion protocol.
The veteran defensive back reportedly showed up to the team facility with concussion symptoms and was checked out by the team's medical staff. He was ultimately diagnosed with a concussion and ruled out for Week 7 of the NFL season.
Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer was the person who revealed the news to the media, but he did not know the circumstances surrounding the accident. He did, however, say that Diggs was doing okay.
There has been plenty of speculation about the mysterious accident, but NFL insider Josina Anderson wanted to immediately squash one question that was swirling online.
According to Anderson, Diggs' concussion "did not result from a dispute." The team is continuing to gather information on the situation.
In Diggs' absence, former first-round pick Kaiir Elam, who the Cowboys added in the offseason, is expected to see extended playing time against the Commanders. It's the latest shake-up for an injury-plagued defensive backfield.
Kickoff between Dallas and Washington at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
