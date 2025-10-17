3 free agents Cowboys could sign if Trevon Diggs misses extensive time
News broke on Friday that Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a mysterious injury at home, resulting in a concussion. That means he won't be in action this weekend as they host the Washington Commanders.
Information on the injury is still vague, which will lead to plenty of speculation, including just how long Dallas might be without their star cornerback. If it winds up being a one-week absence, they're not likely to make any moves.
If, however, Diggs is going to miss more time, the Cowboys might need to consider outside help or risk falling too far behind in the NFC East to catch up. Should that be the case, here are three players they could consider bringing in.
Asante Samuel Jr.
A neck injury sidelined Asante Samuel Jr. last season, but he's determined to play in 2025. He's expected to have an MRI on his neck to prove he's ready for action in the second half of the season.
Dallas should be paying attention to his status since they can use his help, whether or not Diggs is out long-term. Samuel played in 50 games for the Los Angeles Chargers and had 176 tackles, 37 pass defenses, and six interceptions.
He's always around the ball, which is something this secondary needs in the worst way.
Israel Mukuamu
He's technically a safety, but Israel Mukuamu had experience playing slot cornerback during his four seasons with the Cowboys. He was released this year during final cuts and signed with the Carolina Panthers' practice squad, but was released by them on October 7.
Mukuamu was never a full-time starter, but he made plays whenever he was on the field. He's also familiar with the defensive scheme having started the year with Dallas. Throw in his comfort with the players in the secondary, and bringing him home won't hinder their already fragile communication.
Stephon Gilmore
This is a drum I will continue to beat until Stephon Gilmore either re-signs in Dallas or officially retires.
Despite being 35 years old, Gilmore still showed he could play last year while with the Minnesota Vikings. He was also a great fit for the Cowboys when he played for them and was asked to step into the CB1 role when Diggs tore his ACL.
Gilmore has expressed a desire to play in 2025, and Dallas would be wise to see if he's ready for a reunion.
