Cowboys' second-year CB could be perfect Trevon Diggs replacement after concussion
The Dallas Cowboys received some surprising news on Friday when All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs was diagnosed with a concussion after an accident at his home.
Diggs has been ruled out for the team's Week 7 showdown against the division rival Washington Commanders, leaving the team short-handed once again in the defensive backfield.
With Diggs sidelined, the Cowboys will need to call on some reinforcements, and one player who could help is available at the perfect time. Dallas' second-year cornerback Caelen Carson, who began the season on injured reserve, has been practicing and should get an opportunity to take on valuable reps.
Carson was the team's fifth-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and showed flashes of brilliance during his rookie campaign, but was also slowed by injuries of his own.
Carson is available to add to the 53-man roster after his 21-day practice window was opened earlier this month. As a bonus, the Cowboys wouldn't have to release anyone to make room for Carson, since there is a vacant roster spot after the release of Jalen Cropper, who re-signed with the practice squad the following day.
Tommy Yarrish of the DallasCowboys.com also noted Trikweze Bridges could be a player to see more reps.
If the team is going to experiment in the defensive backfield, Carson is the better option. During his time at Wake Forest, he was nicknamed "Seatbelt" for his ability to lock down opposing wide receivers.
The Cowboys are hoping to implement more man coverage amid the current struggles, and Carson has the skillset for the job. And with the team needing to inject some youth, the 23-year-old Carson fits the bill.
It will be interesting to see how the Cowboys approach Week 7 without Diggs, but don't be surprised if Carson gets an opportunity.
