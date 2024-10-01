DaRon Bland, Caelen Carson injury updates provided by Stephen Jones
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a Week 5 primetime showdown with the Pittsburgh Steelers and have some holes to fill on the defensive side of the ball.
Dallas is expected to be without All-Pro edge rusher Micah Parsons for the game, while DeMarcus Lawrence will likely be placed on IR.
While it is a huge blow to the Cowboys' front seven, there is some good news regarding the secondary.
Fifth-round rookie sensation Caelen Carson is trending towards playing after missing last week's game with a shoulder injury, according to Cowboys executive vice president, CEO, and director of player personnel Stephen Jones.
Carson had been starting in place of injured All-Pro DaRon Bland, and Jones says the former Wake Forest star could be suiting up against the Steelers.
Jones also revealed information about Bland's pending return from injured reserve.
"I think Carson has a real chance," Jones told 105.3 The Fan on Monday, per DallasCowboys.com. "I think Bland is a longer shot. We'll see. I think [Bland] is really starting to pick it up now, in terms of the workload that Britt [Brown] is giving him. We'll continue to monitor his situation as we move forward."
That is promising news for the 'Boys.
Without Parsons and Lawrence creating pressure on the quarterback, there will be more stress on the Cowboys defensive backfield.
Getting Carson back immediately improves the secondary, while Bland's return would boost the team's morale.
As we enter October, Cowboys Nation needs any good news they can get, so Stephen Jones' updates are welcomed show the defense is slowly, but surely working its way back to full strength.
The Cowboys and Steelers face off on NBC's Sunday Night Football on October 6 at Acrisure Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:20 p.m. ET.
