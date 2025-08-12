DaRon Bland reveals latest update on Cowboys contract negotiations
The Dallas Cowboys and contract negotiations go together like peanut butter and something that doesn't go well with peanut butter.
It seems that every preseason, the franchise is in a heated dispute with one of their star players, and we all know this season, Micah Parsons' negotiations have taken center stage.
However, the team has also been able to make deals with other star players this summer, including a new deal for tight end Jake Ferguson.
Now, another Cowboys star is hoping that he and the team can come together on a new deal before the start of this season.
After practice on Tuesday, DaRon Bland met with the media and revealed the latest updates on a new deal for the cornerback.
Bland mentioned there have been some talks with his agent, and he is hoping that a new deal can be reached before the start of the regular season.
The former All-Pro has become an anchor after his breakout sophomore season with the franchise. But last season didn't go according to plan, as Bland only appeared in seven games before suffering a season-ending injury.
I'm sure Cowboys owner Jerry Jones loves the idea of negotiating with another star who was injured this past season. Nothing would be less surprising than seeing Bland's potential new contract be the talk of next summer.
