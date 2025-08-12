Cowboys' projected starting RB trucks DB fighting for roster spot on wild play
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Tuesday afternoon for the team's penultimate practice in Oxnard, California. Entering practice, the latest unofficial depth chart was released, and one projected starter wasted no time making a statement.
Cowboys running back Javonte Williams, who the team signed early in NFL free agency, is the projected starter for 2025 and delivered one of the highlight plays of the day.
It was a strange sequence of events, but it brought the entertainment.
Williams was running the outside before cutting back inside to avoid wide receivers coach Tiquan Underwood. Williams then lowered his shoulder and ran right over UDFA Zion Childress. Cowboys safety Donovan Wilson then came into the play and punched out the ball at the very end.
That is the violent running style that the Cowboys offense has been missing.
If Williams can stay healthy and dictate the running game with his downhill running style, rookie speedster Jaydon Blue will be set up for a lot of success as a change of pace back.
The Cowboys return to the field this weekend on Saturday, August 16, against the Baltimore Ravens.
Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m. ET on NFL+ and local channels.
