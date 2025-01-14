Is Deion Sanders leveraging high-stakes game between Cowboys, Colorado?
The Dallas Cowboys' ship has sailed without Mike McCarthy at the helm, leaving a vacancy on the coaching bridge as they chart a new course for 2025.
Following McCarthy's departure on Monday, the Cowboys are now on the hunt for a new gridiron general to lead them back to their winning ways.
Several names have been floated as potential candidates, including former Cowboys legend Jason Witten, currently coaching high school football, and former quarterback and offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who is helping the Philadelphia Eagles prepare for a divisional-round matchup.
MORE: Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones would be disastrous match for Dallas Cowboys
Undoubtedly, the most prominent name circulating among the Cowboys' front office in Frisco, TX, is current Colorado Buffaloes head coach and Cowboys legend, Deion Sanders.
Sanders' name has been consistently linked to the Cowboys for an extended period, gaining significant traction among fans and notable figures. Former Cowboys star Dez Bryant, for example, has publicly expressed his enthusiastic support for the Hall of Famer on X, advocating for Sanders to become Dallas' next head coach.
MORE: 4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
Hiring Sanders as head coach may present significant challenges, but for owner and general manager Jerry Jones, seemingly insurmountable obstacles rarely deter him.
If Jones were to lure Sanders away from Colorado, this move would carry significant financial ramifications. Sanders' buyout clause, reportedly valued at $8 million, presents a considerable obstacle for both Jones and the University of Colorado.
Furthermore, the substantial compensation Sanders would likely demand for an NFL head coaching position adds another layer of financial complexity to this potential pursuit.
MORE: 3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
However, a critical question to consider is whether Sanders is strategically leveraging this NFL interest to secure a more lucrative contract with Colorado while simultaneously demonstrating his continued appeal to professional franchises.
Sanders having conversations with the Cowboys have sparked speculation about his true intentions. While a return to the NFL could be a genuine possibility for the charismatic coach, some believe he may be strategically leveraging this interest to improve his situation at Colorado.
By publicly acknowledging discussions with an NFL team, Sanders undeniably strengthens his negotiating position with the university.
It demonstrates his continued marketability and high demand, proving that he remains a valuable commodity in the coaching world. This leverage could be used to secure a more lucrative contract with the university, potentially including increased salary, improved facilities, or greater autonomy in program decisions.
Only time will tell if the former Cowboy genuinely desires to guide America's Team back to its winning glory, a feat Dallas hasn't truly experienced since Sanders himself donned the star in the 1990s.
