Cowboys legend Jason Witten makes intriguing head coaching candidate

Jerry Jones had high praise for Jason Witten as a coach, making him someone to watch as the Dallas Cowboys search for Mike McCarthy’s replacement.

Randy Gurzi

Jason Witten, an Elizabeth alum and former Tennessee Volunteer and Dallas Cowboy, watches from the sidelines during the TSSAA Class 4A BlueCross Bowl football game
Jason Witten, an Elizabeth alum and former Tennessee Volunteer and Dallas Cowboy, watches from the sidelines during the TSSAA Class 4A BlueCross Bowl football game / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK
Jason Witten spent 16 seasons playing for the Dallas Cowboys and holds the record for the most receptions and receiving yards in franchise history.

After finishing his career by playing one season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Witten tried his hand at coaching and has had a lot of success — winning two state championships.

Following his second win, Jerry Jones praised Witten, saying he could be the next Dan Campbell. That’s why he’s suddenly become a name to watch as Dallas searches for a replacement for Mike McCarthy.

Tom Pelissero even stated on the NFL Network that Jones could be looking at “different types of candidates.” Bryan Broaddus believes that could include Witten.

In four years at Argyle Liberty Christian, Witten has a record of 38-11. He’s gone 27-1 the past two years, both ending with titles.

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jason Witten (82) spikes to ball while celebrating his first quarter touchdown with receiver Amari Cooper (19) against the Los Angeles Rams / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Adding Witten would be an interesting move, especially since he hasn’t coached beyond the high school level. That doesn’t mean Jones wouldn’t consider it, especially if he believes Witten could be his version of Dan Campbell.

