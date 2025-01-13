Cowboys legend Jason Witten makes intriguing head coaching candidate
Jason Witten spent 16 seasons playing for the Dallas Cowboys and holds the record for the most receptions and receiving yards in franchise history.
After finishing his career by playing one season with the Las Vegas Raiders, Witten tried his hand at coaching and has had a lot of success — winning two state championships.
Following his second win, Jerry Jones praised Witten, saying he could be the next Dan Campbell. That’s why he’s suddenly become a name to watch as Dallas searches for a replacement for Mike McCarthy.
4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
Tom Pelissero even stated on the NFL Network that Jones could be looking at “different types of candidates.” Bryan Broaddus believes that could include Witten.
In four years at Argyle Liberty Christian, Witten has a record of 38-11. He’s gone 27-1 the past two years, both ending with titles.
Adding Witten would be an interesting move, especially since he hasn’t coached beyond the high school level. That doesn’t mean Jones wouldn’t consider it, especially if he believes Witten could be his version of Dan Campbell.
