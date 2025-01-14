NFL insider says Deion Sanders as Cowboys head coach 'certainly a possibility'
Everyone seems to be talking about the Dallas Cowboys' head coaching vacancy, which is par for the course.
Love them or hate them, the Cowboys are called America’s Team for a reason, as we’ve been reminded this week. Despite the NFL playoffs heading into the second round, sports shows are focused on potential replacements for Mike McCarthy.
One name that keeps popping up is former Cowboy, and current Colorado head coach, Deion Sanders.
MORE: Deion Sanders gives statement on 'intriguing' Cowboys flirtation
This idea doesn’t seem incredibly likely since Sanders appears to be happy in his current home, and has a hefty buyout. Still, Adam Schefter isn’t ready to rule it out.
Schefter was a guest on The Pat McAfee Show and was asked what the likelihood is that Coach Prime heads to Big D. The NFL insider didn’t sound very confident it would happen but stated “it’s a possibility.”
Sanders isn’t the only former Cowboy Schefter named though. He also said Jason Witten is a possibility, which drew quite a reaction from the entire cast.
In the end, no one knows what Jerry Jones will do — and he’s not showing his cards just yet. As long as that remains the case, then anything really is a possibility.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 candidates to replace Mike McCarthy as Cowboys head coach
3 former Dallas Cowboys players who could become the next head coach
Deion Sanders to Dallas Cowboys? Jerry Jones willing to make Prime Time splash
Dallas Cowboys land elite safety, massive wideout in 7-round mock draft
Way too early look at 7 NFL free agents Cowboys can target
Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc