Jerry Jones' craving for a headline could lead to doom for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys are in the infancy stages of their first head coaching search since 2020. Earlier this week, the franchise and former head coach Mike McCarthy decided to part ways.
While the timing of the decision could not have been at a worse time, make no mistake, Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has already made this about him.
Dallas Cowboys star 'likes' Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones coaching flirtation
As the search for a new head coach wages on, there's one thing that has to be questioned. Does Jones enjoy the spotlight more than winning?
Jones has already hit the big headlines. One is that the Cowboys owner had a discussion about the opening with Cowboys legend Deion Sanders.
Also, the timing of the McCarthy decision meant that the team could no longer interview coaches who are still in the postseason.
Names like Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn have met with numerous other teams, but now, they will have to wait until the Detroit Lions season is over if they want a show at the job in Dallas.
Just like the contract negotiations for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb, expect the front office to drag this scenario on so the team stays at the forefront of the spotlight.
Something that Jones knows all too well.
