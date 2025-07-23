Cowboys Country

Cowboys, Micah Parsons contract talks may need a reset, insider says

Are the contract negotiations between the Dallas Cowboys and Micah Parsons starting back at square one again? One NFL insider seems to think it is possible.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons enters the field during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first time on Tuesday in Oxnard, California, to get training camp officially underway.

Seeing the team take the field was a nice change of pace after what went down with owner Jerry Jones' comment on Monday during the opening press conference of camp.

If you didn't know, things are not going well as it pertains to the Cowboys getting a new deal done with star linebacker Micah Parsons.

MORE: Micah Parsons' agent reached out to Cowboys, hasn't been called back

If anything, Parsons' comments on Tuesday made it feel like both parties are far away from what a new deal looks like.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Marist Liufau, defensive end Micah Parsons and linebacker DeMarvion Overshown during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

NFL insider Adam Schefter discussed a potential deal between the two parties on his podcast, and during the conversation, Schefter hinted that the Cowboys needed to rest those conversations with Parsons.

Schefter went as far as to say that the Cowboys could make an extension deal with another player before they get it right with Parsons.

MORE: Cowboys' offseason reunion with pass rusher immediately paying big dividends

If that is truly where the Cowboys currently are with their best defensive player, then this issue is going to drag out all through camp. But hey, should a Cowboys fan expect anything different from a front office that wants headlines over rings?

Parsons has shown up to camp for his teammates; however, if the contract conversations keep heading in the direction they are going, a holdout could absolutely be possible.

NFL Network reporter Jane Slater interviews Dallas Cowboys defensive end Micah Parsons and cornerback Trevon Diggs during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

