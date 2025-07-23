Cowboys, Micah Parsons contract talks may need a reset, insider says
The Dallas Cowboys took the field for the first time on Tuesday in Oxnard, California, to get training camp officially underway.
Seeing the team take the field was a nice change of pace after what went down with owner Jerry Jones' comment on Monday during the opening press conference of camp.
If you didn't know, things are not going well as it pertains to the Cowboys getting a new deal done with star linebacker Micah Parsons.
If anything, Parsons' comments on Tuesday made it feel like both parties are far away from what a new deal looks like.
NFL insider Adam Schefter discussed a potential deal between the two parties on his podcast, and during the conversation, Schefter hinted that the Cowboys needed to rest those conversations with Parsons.
Schefter went as far as to say that the Cowboys could make an extension deal with another player before they get it right with Parsons.
If that is truly where the Cowboys currently are with their best defensive player, then this issue is going to drag out all through camp. But hey, should a Cowboys fan expect anything different from a front office that wants headlines over rings?
Parsons has shown up to camp for his teammates; however, if the contract conversations keep heading in the direction they are going, a holdout could absolutely be possible.
