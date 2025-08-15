Cowboys Country

DeMarvion Overshown injury update is great news for Cowboys, recovery timeline

Rising Dallas Cowboys star linebacker DeMarvion Overprogress he has news about the shown discussed his injury rehab and shared great news about the progress he has made.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown signs autographs at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown signs autographs at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

DeMarvion Overshown was one of the breakout stars for the Dallas Cowboys during the team's disappointing 2024 NFL campaign. Overshown will not be ready to go at the start of the season, but he is hopeful that he can return in time for the team's Thanksgiving Day clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Recently, Overshown stopped by the NFL Daily podcast with Gregg Rosenthal, where he revealed the latest update on his injury rehab.

According to Overshown, he is making huge leaps forward in his recovery, adding, "To be honest it couldn’t be any better."

MORE: Unheralded Cowboys free agent addition brings versatility DL desperately needs

Overshown went on to say that if he was feeling any better "I'd probably be playing right now.

Overshown tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December. It was the second straight year that the linebacker suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Seeing him in positive spirits and voicing confidence is a positive sign for when he is able to return to the field. Early in training camp, Overshown went viral for sprinting the length of the field to celebrate a big play by the defense.

MORE: Cowboys 2026 mock draft addresses rapidly growing need with do-it-all DB

Hopefully he can continue his positive progress and is able to avoid any serious setbacks.

Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. That's the definition of a breakout star. Let's hope Agent Zero can return to form as soon as he's back in the lineup.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker DeMarvion Overshown at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 key storylines for Cowboys entering Week 2 of preseason vs Ravens

3 things to watch in Cowboys vs Ravens Week 2 NFL preseason showdown

3 Cowboys who could be trade assets at end of NFL preseason

Cooper Rush takes unintentional shot at Cowboys culture before Ravens preseason game

PHOTOS: McKenna Gehrke, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News