DeMarvion Overshown injury update is great news for Cowboys, recovery timeline
DeMarvion Overshown was one of the breakout stars for the Dallas Cowboys during the team's disappointing 2024 NFL campaign. Overshown will not be ready to go at the start of the season, but he is hopeful that he can return in time for the team's Thanksgiving Day clash with the Kansas City Chiefs.
Recently, Overshown stopped by the NFL Daily podcast with Gregg Rosenthal, where he revealed the latest update on his injury rehab.
According to Overshown, he is making huge leaps forward in his recovery, adding, "To be honest it couldn’t be any better."
Overshown went on to say that if he was feeling any better "I'd probably be playing right now.
Overshown tore his ACL, MCL, and PCL during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December. It was the second straight year that the linebacker suffered a season-ending knee injury.
Seeing him in positive spirits and voicing confidence is a positive sign for when he is able to return to the field. Early in training camp, Overshown went viral for sprinting the length of the field to celebrate a big play by the defense.
Hopefully he can continue his positive progress and is able to avoid any serious setbacks.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown. That's the definition of a breakout star. Let's hope Agent Zero can return to form as soon as he's back in the lineup.
