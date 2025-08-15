Unheralded Cowboys free agent addition brings versatility DL desperately needs
The Dallas Cowboys were unusually active in bringing in outside free agents during the NFL free agency period, with one under-the-radar signing already paying off through training camp.
Veteran defensive lineman Solomon Thomas joined the Cowboys, where he reunited withdefensive line coach Aaron Whitecotton, who held the same role with the Jets while Thomas played in New York.
Thomas came into Dallas knowing what his coach wants, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he was able to make a strong impression out of the gate.
Perhaps Thomas' most valuable asset in Dallas is his versatility, which is exactly what the team's defensive line desperately needs.
DallasCowboys.com took a look a look at the top 20 standouts from training camp in Oxnard, with Thomas checking in at No. 10. Thomas, of course, was praised for the versatility he brings, along with a note on where he could spend most of his time.
"In his first camp with the Cowboys, Thomas showed the versatility the team is looking for, with the ability to play both inside and outside, depending on alignment," the article states.
"Thomas will probably play mostly at defensive tackle, a spot the Cowboys need some help. His strength and agility will be a problem for opposing linemen, as it was at times here in Oxnard."
Thomas, the No. 3 overall pick of the San Francisco 49ers in 2017, spent the past three seasons with the New York Jets. He played some of his best football during that tenure, even recording 8.5 sacks over the past two seasons. Let's see if that continues in Big D.
