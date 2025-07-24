DeMarvion Overshown sprints full length of field celebrating INT from Cowboys defense
DeMarvion Overshown may not be on the field for the Dallas Cowboys during training camp, but the breakout star linebacker has been making his presence felt.
Overshown has been side-by-side with defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus, even holding a play sheet and calling some plays in. His energy has also been noticeable, consistently hyping up his teammates after big plays and moments on the practice field.
That was on full display once again during Thursday's open practice in Oxnard.
During team drills, Eberflus' defense continued to force turnovers, and Malik Hooker came up with a big play in the endzone. Hooker picked off Dak Prescott and took it to the house.
After Hooker picked off the ball, Overshown was the first man to catch him, sprinting the full length of the field to celebrate the interception. Just watch Agent Zero hit the jets.
Overshown is not expected to suit up for Dallas until late November, but his knee is looking good for this stage of his rehab process.
Agent Zero was having a stellar year for Dallas before suffering a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in December last season.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown.
A healthy Overshown on the field with Eberflus utilizing his talents is going to be a lot of fun to watch.
