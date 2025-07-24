DeMarvion Overshown says viral full-field sprint wasn't close to top speed
DeMarvion Overshown is one of the most exciting players on the Dallas Cowboys roster. Unfortunately, he won't be able to suit up until the second half of the season after suffering a devastating knee injury last year during his breakout NFL campaign.
Overshown suffered a torn ACL, MCL, and PCL during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 14 last December.
After attacking his rehab process, Overshown received some good news from his doctor and shared with fans that he will be returning to the field in 2025. It's just a matter of when.
But, during Thursday's practice, Overshown flashed just how far he has come during a viral clip chasing down Malik Hooker after an endzone interception. When the clip went viral, Overshown replied by saying he was not even going at full speed.
That's scary news for the rest of the league.
Before his injury, Overshown recorded 90 tackles, five sacks, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, an interception, and a touchdown.
There is no denying Overshown has all of the talent to become a star in the NFL; he just needs to show that he can stay healthy. Last season was the second consecutive year that he suffered a season-ending knee injury.
But when he does return to the field, defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus is going to have a field day utilizing Overshown's skillset.
