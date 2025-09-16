Jerry Jones teases reinforcements on the way for Cowboys secondary
In Week 2, the Dallas Cowboys needed overtime to secure a win over the New York Giants. In the offensive slugfest, Dallas was able to escape with a 40-37 victory, but they know there's a lot to clean up, especially on defense.
The Cowboys struggled to stop Russell Wilson, who threw for 450 yards against them. Head coach Brian Schottenheimer has faith they'll turn things around, saying communication will be the key.
Of course, having more talent would help as well, and that could be the case for them soon. Jerry Jones said on Tuesday that DaRon Bland, who missed Week 2 with a foot injury, has a chance to play in Week 3 against the Chicago Bears.
MORE: Week 3 NFL power rankings roundup: Cowboys aren’t seen as playoff contenders
He also teased a return to health for rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr., who began the season on the Non-Football Injury list. Jones said he's on track with the designation, which could mean a Week 4 debut for Revel.
Seen as a potential early second-round selection, Revel's draft status took a hit when he suffered a torn ACL while playing for East Carolina. That led to a slide into Round 3, where Dallas selected him at No. 76 overall.
Revel won't be enough to fix all their concerns on defense, but if he and Bland are both back to full health, it could be a far more respectable unit than what we saw against the Giants.
