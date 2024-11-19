Fans losing their minds over Ryan Clark's jacket during Cowboys vs. Texans
ESPN's coverage of Monday Night Football had a lot going on. While preparing for the showdown between the Dallas Cowboys and Houston Texans, they were able to discuss the fact that the roof was falling apart in AT&T Stadium.
As if that wasn't enough, Jason Kelce showed up dressed like a old-time prospector. As bold as his suit choice was, it didn't get the same attention as Ryan Clark's did.
Cowboys Mike McCarthy, John Fassel might be trying to get fired
The former Pittsburgh Steelers' safety wore a suit that appeared to be struggling with an identity crisis. And social media took notice.
While George Teague just wanted to know what people thought, others were ready to crack jokes.
The best of the bunch came when Clark was compared to Harvey Dent.
Jerry Jones might be happy to see Clark getting this attention, since it's the first time since the Mike Tyson/Jake Paul fight that his stadium wasn't the main point of confusion.
