Former Cowboys division rival leans into criticism of Dak Prescott
Quarterbacking America's Team is one of the NFL's most demanding jobs, with the Dallas Cowboys' quarterback always under intense scrutiny by the media, unlike other teams.
LeSean McCoy, a former NFL star and current Fox Sports analyst, hasn't shied away from expressing his opinion on Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott in the past.
In the former division rivals most recent discussion on Fox Sports' The Facility on the All-Pro signal caller, McCoy asserted that Prescott's best days are behind him and that his hefty contract hasn't yielded the expected results.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys Stock Watch: Week 10 risers & fallers
McCoy highlighted Prescott's impressive 2021 season, during which he threw 37 passing touchdowns and amassed over 4,400 passing yards.
This success was complemented by a revamped and improved defense, which included standout rookie Micah Parsons, who was named Defensive Rookie of the Year, and Trevon Diggs, who led the league in interceptions.
However, Prescott struggled to perform in the playoffs against the San Francisco 49ers. Despite having a strong supporting cast, which included a Pro Bowl running back and top-tier receivers, the Cowboys were unable to advance beyond the Wild Card round.
Two seasons later Prescott finished second in MVP voting in 2023, leading the Cowboys to a third consecutive 12-5 record, only to face the same outcome in the Wild Card round.
"I think Dak's best days are behind him, like way behind him," McCoy stated. "You lost in the first round to the youngest team in the playoffs, the Packers. So, we talk about the better days behind him. What's he giving you? When I’m paying a quarterback $60 million what are you giving me?"
McCoy emphasized that Prescott's performance, most notably in the playoffs, hasn't lived up to the expectations of a franchise quarterback and questioned the value of Prescott's contract, arguing that the Cowboys need more than just regular-season success.
"You play for the Dallas Cowboys, and we need championships," McCoy said. "And if you can't give a championship, give us some playoff wins. Something to sell the team on and he hasn't given you that."
The comments of the former 2013 NFL rushing champion are sure to ignite debates among Cowboys fans.
While some may agree with McCoy's assessment, others will likely defend Prescott and point to his past accomplishments and the current struggles in personnel surrounding the veteran quarterback in 2024.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings, Week 11: Are the Dallas Cowboys the worst team in the NFL?
2 winners & 4 losers in Cowboys humiliating Week 10 loss to Eagles
7 Potential head coaching candidates the Dallas Cowboys need to consider
Dallas Cowboys vs. Philadelphia Eagles: Week 10 Player of the Game