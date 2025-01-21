Former Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy predicted to land NFC coaching gig
As the Dallas Cowboys conduct their search for a new head coach, their recently departed leader, Mike McCarthy, appears to be gaining traction elsewhere in the NFC.
Yahoo Sports' Cory Woodroof, who analyzed the league's five remaining coaching vacancies, predicts that McCarthy will land the New Orleans Saints' head coaching position.
MORE: Cowboys officially interview assistant coach leaving fans unimpressed
New Orleans is working to schedule an interview with McCarthy. They have already interviewed last season's interim head coach, Darren Rizzi, along with Kellen Moore, a Cowboys coaching candidate, Joe Brady, Aaron Glenn, Mike Kafka, and Anthony Weaver.
"McCarthy should land another head coaching job in this cycle, and New Orleans might be his best landing spot," Woodroof said. "If the Saints really are determined to run it back and not kick off a rebuild, McCarthy is a good candidate to bring some stability to the franchise. However, a rebuild makes more sense."
The veteran coach, who led Dallas to three consecutive playoff appearances between 2021 and 2023, has been exploring opportunities across the league.
MORE: Will Cowboys coordinator return with new head coaching staff?
While McCarthy recently interviewed with the Chicago Bears, that door closed Monday when the team opted to hire one of the top candidates in the market, Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. This leaves the Saints as the only other team McCarthy's name has been linked to.
McCarthy's impressive resume—including a Super Bowl victory with Green Bay and a 185–123–2 career record—could make him an attractive option for a Saints team that may not be committed to a rebuild but instead, someone who could help them make a push to win in a weak division.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
4 reasons Cowboys should hire Kellen Moore as next head coach
4 RB free agents the Dallas Cowboys could target this offseason
These former Cowboys will be playing in the AFC, NFC Championships
Dallas Cowboys pick College Football Playoff hero in latest NFL mock draft
Is Robert Saleh really better than Mike McCarthy for Dallas Cowboys?
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc