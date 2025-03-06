Cowboys Country

Former Dallas Cowboys star details how he ‘cheated’ NFL drug program

Adam ‘Pac-Man’ Jones, who once played for the Dallas Cowboys, claims he often cheated the NFL’s drug program.

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Adam Jones looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Adam Jones looks on before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Heinz Field. / Jason Bridge-Imagn Images
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones was a controversial player during his NFL career. He played 12 seasons in the league but missed two full campaigns due to suspensions for off-field behavior.

He could have missed even more time had the NFL ever tested his urine. That’s not to say they didn’t have Jones take random tests during his career, but he claims he never used his own sample.

Jones made an appearance on Deion Sanders's weekly Tubi show,We Got Time Today, and confessed that he “cheated the program” and never got busted for a failed drug test despite smoking marijuana before games.

"I cheated the program. Like, I was really good. People don’t know how smart I am, but like, I can say it now. I don’t play no more. But like, I’ve never used my (urine) for a (urine) test. Not one time,"Jones said during the show

Dallas Cowboys
Dallas Cowboys corner back Adam Jones warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Texas Stadium. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

What’s more, Jones tried to refute a claim from Sanders that it wouldn’t be as easy to do with today’s testing — but Sanders cut him off and moved on.

Jones has continued to draw attention to himself even in retirement. In November, he was arrested after getting into an altercation following the Jake Paul - Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium.

His latest comments are sure to garner as much attention — if not more — than that incident.

