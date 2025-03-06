Former Dallas Cowboys star details how he ‘cheated’ NFL drug program
Former Dallas Cowboys cornerback Adam ‘Pacman’ Jones was a controversial player during his NFL career. He played 12 seasons in the league but missed two full campaigns due to suspensions for off-field behavior.
He could have missed even more time had the NFL ever tested his urine. That’s not to say they didn’t have Jones take random tests during his career, but he claims he never used his own sample.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys buck tradition, bolster OL in new NFL mock draft
Jones made an appearance on Deion Sanders's weekly Tubi show,We Got Time Today, and confessed that he “cheated the program” and never got busted for a failed drug test despite smoking marijuana before games.
"I cheated the program. Like, I was really good. People don’t know how smart I am, but like, I can say it now. I don’t play no more. But like, I’ve never used my (urine) for a (urine) test. Not one time,"Jones said during the show.
What’s more, Jones tried to refute a claim from Sanders that it wouldn’t be as easy to do with today’s testing — but Sanders cut him off and moved on.
Jones has continued to draw attention to himself even in retirement. In November, he was arrested after getting into an altercation following the Jake Paul - Mike Tyson fight at AT&T Stadium.
His latest comments are sure to garner as much attention — if not more — than that incident.
