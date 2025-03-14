Former Cowboys defender takes side in Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence beef
DeMarcus Lawrence left in free agency after 11 seasons with the Dallas Cowboys. Understandably he chose the money, taking a three-year, $42 million deal with the Seattle Seahawks — a contract Dallas was never going to offer.
What's not as easy to understand is the shade Lawrence threw at the team after leaving. During his first media availability as a Seahawk, Lawrence threw the franchise under the bus, saying they were never winning a Super Bowl.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys suddenly making push to sign top free agent
That drew the ire of Micah Parsons, who claimed Lawrence felt envious after being rejected. The two went back and forth with shots at one another, hinting at some issues in the locker room that were previously kept quiet.
This argument drew a lot of attention, even getting a reaction from Chauncey Golston, who also left in free agency. Golston didn't side with Lawrence, however, but said it was supposed to be "a brotherhood."
Predictably, Golston was targeted by fans for leaving as well, but his situation wasn't the same as Lawrence's. Golston has been buried on the depth chart for much of his career and broke out when given a chance in 2024.
He then secured a sizable contract with the New York Giants but didn't feel the need to throw smoke at his teammates on the way out. Lawrence, on the other hand, decided to burn the bridge on his way out.
