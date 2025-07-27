Cowboys Country

Unique Cowboys offensive lineman getting work at new 'jumbo' position

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards is a unique talent, and the coaching staff is giving him a new look to potentially get him on the field.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys tackle Asim Richards during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields.
Dallas Cowboys tackle Asim Richards during training camp at Marriott Residence Inn-River Ridge Playing Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will be learning a lot more about the team's talent in the trenches with players in full pads for the first time during training camp in Oxnard, California.

An intriguing position is offensive tackle, where last year's first-round pick Tyler Guyton is attempting to bounce back after struggling as a rookie, Terence Steele is dealing with a minor ankle injury, and players like Asim Richards and Nathan Thomas have received some hype.

Last week, Thomas received high praise from the coaching staff and was named a player to keep an eye on, so what does that mean for Richards?

Well, Richards isn't quite on the outs. In fact, Brian Schottenheimer said the team is getting him looks at another position.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star T
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Richards has bene getting looks at "jumbo" tight end as the team looks to beef up its blocking in goaline and short-yardage packages.

"We’ve got jumbo tight ends we’re training. You look at Asim Richards. He’s not playing just tackle. He’s playing tight end," Schottenheimer revealed, via Blogging the Boys.

"Well how does he get with Lunda Wells, and how do we make that happen?"

The 6-foot-4, 306-pound Richards came to the Cowboys as a unique prospect after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He can play guard and tackle, and now, apparently, tight end.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards on the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Asim Richards on the line of scrimmage against the Jacksonville Jaguars / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Schottenheimer loves to get players reps at multiple positions and "cross-train," so it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys use the jumbo package as an opportunity to get Richards on the field.

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

