Unique Cowboys offensive lineman getting work at new 'jumbo' position
The Dallas Cowboys will be learning a lot more about the team's talent in the trenches with players in full pads for the first time during training camp in Oxnard, California.
An intriguing position is offensive tackle, where last year's first-round pick Tyler Guyton is attempting to bounce back after struggling as a rookie, Terence Steele is dealing with a minor ankle injury, and players like Asim Richards and Nathan Thomas have received some hype.
Last week, Thomas received high praise from the coaching staff and was named a player to keep an eye on, so what does that mean for Richards?
MORE: 5 Cowboys stars who still need contract extensions after Jake Ferguson deal
Well, Richards isn't quite on the outs. In fact, Brian Schottenheimer said the team is getting him looks at another position.
Richards has bene getting looks at "jumbo" tight end as the team looks to beef up its blocking in goaline and short-yardage packages.
"We’ve got jumbo tight ends we’re training. You look at Asim Richards. He’s not playing just tackle. He’s playing tight end," Schottenheimer revealed, via Blogging the Boys.
MORE: Unheralded Cowboys rookie emerging as bull-rushing nightmare for opponents
"Well how does he get with Lunda Wells, and how do we make that happen?"
The 6-foot-4, 306-pound Richards came to the Cowboys as a unique prospect after being selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL draft. He can play guard and tackle, and now, apparently, tight end.
Schottenheimer loves to get players reps at multiple positions and "cross-train," so it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys use the jumbo package as an opportunity to get Richards on the field.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Best highlights & videos from Dallas Cowboys training camp Day 4
Kaiir Elam continues to shine at Cowboys training camp, steals show in first weekend practice
Jerry Jones, Cowboys write massive check at camp, but not for Micah Parsons
Matt Eberflus defense keeps forcing turnovers, debuts epic 'Turnover Baby' celebration
Micah Parsons tries to impress Dallas Cowboys Cheerleaders with failed splits
PHOTOS: Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie