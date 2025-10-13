Former NFL head coach roasts Cowboys' miserable defensive performance
Matt Eberflus and the Dallas Cowboys' defense have become the laughing stock of the NFL after another poor performance in Week 6. The Cowboys' defense failed to get a stop late and allowed the Carolina Panthers to drive down the field for a game-winning field goal as time expired.
Following the Cowboys' loss, the internet had plenty of jokes and wasn't afraid to let them fly.
On Monday morning, the trolling continued with former NFL coach turned ESPN NFL analyst Rex Ryan roasting the defense during an appearance on Get Up.
MORE: Cowboys' highest-rated defensive players in Week 6 highlight awful performance
Ryan mocked the Cowboys' defense with the nickname, "The Dumbs-Day Defense."
"Dumb's Day defense. I mean, there's no other way of putting it. And you know what? Let's put it to the numbers. All right? Last year, Josh Allen was the MVP of the league. He had a 101.4 passer rating. Right. Okay? For the season," Ryan said. "Let's talk about this Dumb's Day defense. They are right now on pace to give up the highest passer rating in NFL history. Right now, currently... 116.9 passer rating against this defense.
"You wonder what the legend Michael Irvin is referring to? This. They are guys wide-ass open. And to me, they don't know what the hell they're doing. Schematically, from personnel, they don't attack people. This is an awful defense, and unfortunately, you're going to leave this great offense at home. You're going to be watching in the playoffs when you shouldn't be."
MORE: Dak Prescott makes unfortunate NFL history in Cowboys' brutal loss to Panthers
Just brutal.
Dak Prescott is playing at an MVP level through the first six weeks of the season, so it's disappointing to see the offense being let down by the defensive side of the ball, and it's clear that some major shakeups are necessary. Whether that means pulling the plug early on Matt Eberflus remains to be seen, but something has to be done.
