Former Super Bowl champion discusses Micah Parsons contract saga
A former Super Bowl champion is siding with Micah Parsons as contract drama continues at Dallas Cowboys training camp.
Just days after requesting a trade out of Dallas, Parsons was once again in attendance at training camp Tuesday for a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams in Oxnard, though he continued to watch from the sideline to avoid any fines for an unexcused absence.
Cameras were on Parsons as soon as he made his way to field, where former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth was spotted coming in alongside him. Whitworth played five seasons with the Rams, helping them win a Super Bowl in 2021, and has remained close with the franchise and coach Sean McVay since retirement. His appearance was nothing out of the ordinary.
MORE: Cowboys DL coach praises leadership of Micah Parsons during contract dispute
Whitworth's appearance was nothing out of the ordinary but it's clear he wanted to make it impactful, particularly when it comes to Parsons. Whitworth said Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show that he wanted to support Parsons during a "miserable" situation.
"I just reached out and checked on him," Whitworth said. "This game can take a lot of stress on you. These contract situations aren't fun, man. They're miserable for guys."
Parsons told Whitworth that he wants to be out there in order to help his younger teammates develop. Instead, his focus is being forced elsewhere.
"You can just feel that he wants to be out there with his teammates having fun," Whitworth said of Parsons. "He was talking to me about the young guys and some of the young rushers that he can't help. He can't wait to kind of teach them a couple things, and they've got a lot of promise."
Whitworth wasn't afraid to throw a few honest shots at the Cowboys for both the front office's handling of the situation and the team's performance during Tuesday's practice.
"It just seems to be these long, drawn out process with the Cowboys," Whitworth said. " ... Listen, the Cowboys, clearly after watching that scrimmage, they need him desperately. ... They look like a team that's a little frustrated. 'Who's our leaders? Who are the guys that are setting the tone for how we compete and practice every single day?'"
Perhaps the Cowboys would be able to sniff a Lombardi Trophy again by listening to some of this championship-level advice. But it's clear that asking too much of Jerry Jones and the front office.
Time will tell if Jones and the Cowboys can prove the fans wrong and sign Parsons to a deal before Week 1's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Shocking Micah Parsons landing spot named amid Cowboys contract drama
Cowboys release first unofficial depth chart of 2025 season
NFL Network analyst's 'trusted source' says Micah Parsons may not play for Cowboys
Cowboys' coach Brian Schottenheimer roasts Colin Cowherd for visor criticism