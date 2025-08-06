Cowboys Country

Former Super Bowl champion discusses Micah Parsons contract saga

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons made an interesting appearance alongside a former Super Bowl champion ahead of Tuesday's joint practice with the Los Angeles Rams.

Zach Dimmitt

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons warms up before the game against the Los Angeles Rams. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
A former Super Bowl champion is siding with Micah Parsons as contract drama continues at Dallas Cowboys training camp.

Just days after requesting a trade out of Dallas, Parsons was once again in attendance at training camp Tuesday for a joint practice against the Los Angeles Rams in Oxnard, though he continued to watch from the sideline to avoid any fines for an unexcused absence.

Cameras were on Parsons as soon as he made his way to field, where former Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth was spotted coming in alongside him. Whitworth played five seasons with the Rams, helping them win a Super Bowl in 2021, and has remained close with the franchise and coach Sean McVay since retirement. His appearance was nothing out of the ordinary.

Whitworth's appearance was nothing out of the ordinary but it's clear he wanted to make it impactful, particularly when it comes to Parsons. Whitworth said Wednesday on The Rich Eisen Show that he wanted to support Parsons during a "miserable" situation.

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons at training camp in Oxnard.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons at training camp in Oxnard. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"I just reached out and checked on him," Whitworth said. "This game can take a lot of stress on you. These contract situations aren't fun, man. They're miserable for guys."

Parsons told Whitworth that he wants to be out there in order to help his younger teammates develop. Instead, his focus is being forced elsewhere.

"You can just feel that he wants to be out there with his teammates having fun," Whitworth said of Parsons. "He was talking to me about the young guys and some of the young rushers that he can't help. He can't wait to kind of teach them a couple things, and they've got a lot of promise."

Whitworth wasn't afraid to throw a few honest shots at the Cowboys for both the front office's handling of the situation and the team's performance during Tuesday's practice.

"It just seems to be these long, drawn out process with the Cowboys," Whitworth said. " ... Listen, the Cowboys, clearly after watching that scrimmage, they need him desperately. ... They look like a team that's a little frustrated. 'Who's our leaders? Who are the guys that are setting the tone for how we compete and practice every single day?'"

Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium.
Los Angeles Rams offensive tackle Andrew Whitworth against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Perhaps the Cowboys would be able to sniff a Lombardi Trophy again by listening to some of this championship-level advice. But it's clear that asking too much of Jerry Jones and the front office.

Time will tell if Jones and the Cowboys can prove the fans wrong and sign Parsons to a deal before Week 1's matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sept. 4.

Zach Dimmitt
ZACH DIMMITT

Zach Dimmitt was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas and received his Bachelor’s Degree in journalism at the University of Texas at Austin in 2022. He currently is an editor and contributor across several ON SI team sites, including Deputy Editor for Texas Longhorns On SI and Texas A&M Aggies On SI, and contributes to the On SI channels for the Oregon Ducks, Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans. Zach started with SI’s Fan Nation network in 2021, providing extensive coverage of the NFL and NBA along with college football and basketball. During his career, Dimmitt has published thousands of stories and reached millions of people across multiple fan bases. You can follow him on X at @ZachDimmitt7.

