Cowboys Country

Brian Schottenheimer noncommital on Tyler Guyton injury return timeline

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer discussed the injury to starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, but was noncommittal on a timeline for his return.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields in Oxnard. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer wanted a physical and intense training camp, and the players have delivered through the first week of practice. Unfortunately, a few players didn't make it through the first practices in full pads.

The most notable injury has been starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, who was diagnosed with a fractured bone in his knee. The injury reportedly could keep him out for four to six weeks.

Schottenheimer, however, was noncommital on a timeline.

MORE: Cowboys fans should get excited for Nathan Thomas after Will McClay praise

The first-year head coach was asked about Guyton ahead of Wednesday's open practice when he shared his thoughts.

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner during training camp at the River Ridge Fields
Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner during training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"The timeline is [varying]. It could be a couple of weeks," Schottenheimer said, "but his ability to attack this is important."

Schottenheimer did add that he believes Guyton will be back as soon as possible. In the meantime, the team will give Nathan Thomas the first crack at reps with the ones, along with some work from Asim Richards and Hakeem Adeniji.

MORE: Cowboys' new-look offense brings wrinkle fans have been pleading for

If Guyton's four-to-six-week timeline holds up, the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles falls right in the middle.

We'll have to see how Guyton's knee responds and how soon he can return to the field, but it's promising to see Schottenheimer seems to believe Guyton's recovery will be on the shorter end of the timeline.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star
Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at The Star / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Micah Parsons, Cowboys contract turn sideways after personal jabs, 'further away' than before

Dallas Cowboys ‘boasting their best roster in years’ NFL columnist writes

Cowboys 'biggest challenge' for 2025 season has plagued team for years

Cowboys' Dak Prescott not phased by disrespectful NFL QB rankings

Dallas Cowboys stars share relatable pet peeves, proving they're just like us

Meet Jada Mclean: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Josh Sanchez
JOSH SANCHEZ

Managing Editor: Cowboys SI - Contact: joshsanchez@gmail.com

Home/News