Brian Schottenheimer noncommital on Tyler Guyton injury return timeline
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer wanted a physical and intense training camp, and the players have delivered through the first week of practice. Unfortunately, a few players didn't make it through the first practices in full pads.
The most notable injury has been starting left tackle Tyler Guyton, who was diagnosed with a fractured bone in his knee. The injury reportedly could keep him out for four to six weeks.
Schottenheimer, however, was noncommital on a timeline.
The first-year head coach was asked about Guyton ahead of Wednesday's open practice when he shared his thoughts.
"The timeline is [varying]. It could be a couple of weeks," Schottenheimer said, "but his ability to attack this is important."
Schottenheimer did add that he believes Guyton will be back as soon as possible. In the meantime, the team will give Nathan Thomas the first crack at reps with the ones, along with some work from Asim Richards and Hakeem Adeniji.
If Guyton's four-to-six-week timeline holds up, the season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles falls right in the middle.
We'll have to see how Guyton's knee responds and how soon he can return to the field, but it's promising to see Schottenheimer seems to believe Guyton's recovery will be on the shorter end of the timeline.
