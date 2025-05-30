Joe Milton continues making strong impression at Cowboys OTAs
The Dallas Cowboys are set when it comes to the starting quarterback position, unless Dak Prescott finds himself on the injured list like last season.
Last year, the team got solid play out of backup Cooper Rush, who went 4-4 as his time as the starter for the Cowboys.
However, this offseason, Rush left during NFL free agency to become a backup to star Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson.
MORE: Dak Prescott showing off post-surgery mobility during Cowboys OTAs
With Rush's absence, the Cowboys will need to find a solid backup this offseason, which is why the team made a trade with the New England Patriots for Joe Milton III.
Since his time in college with the Tennessee Volunteers, Milton could be described with one word: potential.
MORE: George Pickens already buying into Dallas Cowboys revamped culture
During the Cowboys' OTAs on Thursday, Milton showed out in front of the media, with what is being told was an impressive performance.
Nick Harris of the Fort Worth-Telegram shared on X that Milton had a strong day at the office.
Harris said he charted Milton going 7-for-8 through the air. It's a big offseason for Milton, as the time for potential is running thin.
Last year, the Cowboys found themselves in a similar situation with former first-round pick Trey Lance. Potential can only get you so far. Milton will need to continue building off of good days like this to earn the backup role.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Where Dallas Cowboys rank among all 32 NFL teams by ESPN FPI rating
Cowboys add game-changing defender in early 2026 NFL mock draft
Eagles fans bizarrely obsessed with Dallas Cowboys, recent study finds
List of Dallas Cowboys veterans missing OTAs ahead of 2025 season