George Pickens addition can bring out best version of Dak Prescott for Cowboys
The Dallas Cowboys made a rare splash during the offseason with the addition of star wide receiver George Pickens following the NFL Draft. Dallas sent a 2026 third-round pick and 2027 fifth-round selection to the Pittsburgh Steelers, receiving Pickens and a 2027 sixth-rounder in return.
Immediately following the move, Dallas was in the headlines with NFL talking heads discussing what to expect from the Cowboys' offense with its added firepower.
Dallas now has one of the league's best wide receiver duos, with Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. What makes the duo even more dangerous to opposing defenses is that they perfectly complement each other. Pickens is one of the top deep threats in the NFL over the past few seasons, while Lamb does most of his work out of the slot.
Add in a healthy Dak Prescott, and the Cowboys offense could come together as a major threat and put the NFC on notice.
ESPN recently took a look at quarterback questions for all 32 teams. Of course, Prescott's injury history came up.
"The Cowboys hope it's the healthy version. Prescott has played six fully healthy seasons in his nine-year NFL career, and the Cowboys won the NFC East in four of those seasons," the article said. "Even after losing Prescott to a hamstring injury midway through last season, Dallas still managed to finish 7-10."
Finishing at 7-10 and competing for a playoff spot until the final weeks shows the Cowboys already had the talent in the building. With the flurry of offseason trades and an impressive draft class, which focused on the offensive line and keeping Prescott healthy in the first round, the sky should be the limit.
That is why if the investments into the offensive line come through during the season, Prescott could return to form and "Dallas has plenty of reason to think it can contend with Philadelphia and Washington in the NFC East."
So far with minicamp, all of the reports regarding Pickens have been positive. He has reportedly been "unguardable," he and Prescott have obvious chemistry, and Pickens is working hard through drills and practices.
It's a positive sign for everyone involved that Prescott could return to his best form, and the decision to roll the dice on Pickens will play a major part.
