CeeDee Lamb gets amazing injury update ahead of Cowboys practice
Get excited, Dallas Cowboys Nation, because the cavalry is coming. Ahead of the team's return to practice on Wednesday afternoon, head coach Brian Schottenheimer shared some great news about star wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.
According to Schottenheimer, Lamb will be returning to practice on Wednesday as the team ramps up its preparations for the Washington Commanders in Week 7 of the NFL season.
The superstar wideout had been working on the sidelines with the team's rehab group.
MORE: 3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Commanders in Week 7
Lamb has been out of action since suffering a high-ankle sprain just seven snaps into the team's Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears.
Schottenheimer asked what he needs to see from Lamb at practice in order for the All-Pro to play, and he joked, "If he's breathing, I'm good."
Fans have been clamoring to see Lamb and George Pickens back on the field together, and it looks like that could be happening in a matter of days.
MORE: Cowboys to wear fan-favorite uniform vs Commanders for final time this season
In his limited time this season, Lamb has hauled in 16 catches for 222 yards. In the two games that he played all four quarters, Lamb eclipsed the 100-yard mark.
Pickens, meanwhile, has stepped up in a major way. Through the first six weeks of the season, Pickens has hauled in 32 catches for 525 yards, which is the third-most in the entire league. Pickens is tied for the NFL lead in touchdowns with six.
It will be interesting to see if Lamb is on a snap count when he finally returns to action, but any number of snaps for Lamb and involvement in the offense is better than zero.
Well' see how it all goes down on Sunday afternoon, with kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX.
The game will be called by FOX Sports' A-Team, with Kevin Burkhard and Tom Brady on the call. Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will be providing updates from the sidelines.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Cowboys stumble heading into Week 7
NFC East power rankings: Cowboys in free fall after Week 7 disaster
Jerry Jones says Cowboys are open for business at NFL trade deadline to help defense
Cowboys' biggest need after Week 6 debacle is clear ahead of NFL trade deadline
Dallas Cowboys' playoff odds shrink drastically after loss to Panthers
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie