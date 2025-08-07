Cowboys WR coach spills on CeeDee Lamb, George Pickens dynamic
The Dallas Cowboys sent shockwaves through the NFL world following the NFL draft after acquiring George Pickens in a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Pairing Pickens with CeeDee Lamb immediately filled a major need on the Cowboys roster and gave Lamb a perfect complement in the offense.
With the start of the preseason just days away for Dallas, Cowboys wide receiver coach Junior Adams discussed the team's new pass-catching duo and what makes them work together.
MORE: Joe Milton injury update shared ahead of Cowboys' preseason opener
Both players have their strengths, with Pickens stretching the field and Lamb providing a reliable threat out of the slot, so it will be interesting to see how everything will click with a healthy Dak Prescott under center.
For Adams, their differences make their dynamic work.
"I think George said it earlier in training camp, he said they're Mario brothers," Adams said, per Tommy Yarrish of DallasCowboys.com. "Two different guys, but they get the job done.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer shares plan for Cowboys starters in preseason opener
"They're just two different players, but they're also the same; they've both got the same mindset. They both do a really good job of finishing on the football. And when the ball's in their hand, they've got good run after the catch."
One thing we know throughout the first few weeks of camp is that the chemistry is already there between the receivers and Prescott, so at the very least, the Cowboys offense is going to be a lot of fun to watch in 2025. Let's just hope it pays off with wins in the fall.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Could Micah Parsons trade emulate dynasty altering Herschel Walker deal?
Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer emphasizes 3 takeaways from joint practice with Rams
Cowboys RB coach weighs in on Jaydon Blue's debunked poor work ethic
Tyler Guyton injury update is great news for wounded Cowboys line