What would a George Pickens extension with Dallas Cowboys look like?
The Dallas Cowboys took a chance on George Pickens this offseason, and it's paid off.
Labeled a malcontent with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pickens was added for a third-round pick and has been a consistent force for Dallas. He's racked up 36 receptions for 607 yards with six touchdowns through the first six games of the season.
More importantly, he's been a model citizen who has improved the morale in the locker room. It's gone so well that the topic of an extension has been brought up, and Jerry Jones said they have been internally discussing this option.
If the Cowboys did extend Pickens, what would it look like? I won't pretend to be a cap guru, but K.D. Drummond of Blogging the Boys broke down what a potential deal could look like.
What would George Pickens earn in a contract extension?
Drummond looked at salaries for similar receivers, who he called WR1A types. That includes Jaylen Waddle of the Miami Dolphins and Tee Higgins of the Cincinnati Bengals. Like Pickens, these players are WR2 on their roster, but are much better than a typical No. 2 option.
Waddle signed a new deal in 2024, which is good for $84.75 million over three years. Waddle has $36 million fully guaranteed and a $19 million signing bonus.
Higgins landed a contract this year worth $115 million over four years. He will get $30 million fully guaranteed with a $15 million signing bonus.
Using these comps, Drummond came up with this projection for Pickens:
4-year extension worth $121.7 million, with $38 million guaranteed and a $19 million signing bonus.
He did propose a structure that allows an out after two seasons, while also saying the team could add void years to help spread out the cap hit. The real question is whether Jones would be comfortable paying a second receiver a contract above $30 million annually.
If so, it would ensure the Cowboys have one of the top offenses in the NFL for the next several years.
