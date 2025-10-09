George Pickens shares 'motive' of other teams that try to take him over the edge
The Dallas Cowboys are getting the best of wide receiver George Pickens this season. However, many felt the move to trade for the former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver would bite Jerry Jones.
Pickens was known as a "hot head" during his time with the Steelers. Sometimes, his emotions could get the best of him. But that hasn't been the case in his start with the Cowboys.
In his first five games with the Cowboys, Pickens has five touchdown receptions.
MORE: Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer reveals simple plan in his offensive play-calling
Recently, Pickens was asked about how other teams may try to get him to lose his emotions on the field.
“With me, I’ve kind of figured out I’m so good, that’s the only way you can try and take me out of the game," Pickens told Joseph Hoyt of the Dallas Morning News.
Those are the words of a confident receiver, and Pickens has every reason to be confident with his hot start to the season.
MORE: Dak Prescott has chance to catch Cowboys legend in Week 6 in major career category
The Cowboys needed someone to step up in the place of CeeDee Lamb, who is currently dealing with an injury.
Pickens has continued to prove that the Cowboys don't have one top option. When Lamb returns, the number one offense in the NFL can get even better. That's a scary thought for the rest of the league.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers
Top Cowboys fantasy football must-starts for Week 6 vs Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys vs Carolina Panthers, Week 6 NFL announcer assignment
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc