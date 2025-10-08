Dak Prescott has chance to catch Cowboys legend in Week 6 in major career category
Dallas Cowboys are used to seeing it, but the disrespect for quarterback Dak Prescott has felt like it has been at a higher level this season.
The Cowboys' offense is the number one-ranked offense in the NFL this season, with Prescott being second in most passing yards this season with 1,356 yards.
MORE: Cowboys WR George Pickens shares how much fun he is having this season in Dallas
Prescott has been playing at an MVP-caliber level this season, and on Sunday, the Cowboys' starting quarterback could surpass a major name on the franchise's list of quarterbacks with the most passing yards.
RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys shared on his X account that Prescott is just 150 passing yards away from passing Troy Aikman for the second-most passing yards in franchise history.
That should come pretty easILy for Prescott, who has thrown for over 180 yards in each of the team's five games this season.
Aikman may not be the only player Prescott passes on the all-time passing yards list this season. According to Ochoa, Prescott is just 1,391 yards away from passing Tony Romo as the leader in career passing yards for the franchise.
MORE: Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers
Since Prescott became the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, the pressure has gone up a notch. However, no one can deny that he is playing at the highest level in all of the NFL at this moment in the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6
Jerry Jones gets six-figure fine for obscene gesture during Cowboys' win over Jets
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
Should Dallas Cowboys bring back former standout safety?
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie