Cowboys Country

Dak Prescott has chance to catch Cowboys legend in Week 6 in major career category

Dak Prescott could eclipse one Dallas Cowboys legend this weekend in the career passing yards category.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to throw the ball.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to throw the ball. / Kevin R. Wexler-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys are used to seeing it, but the disrespect for quarterback Dak Prescott has felt like it has been at a higher level this season.

The Cowboys' offense is the number one-ranked offense in the NFL this season, with Prescott being second in most passing yards this season with 1,356 yards.

MORE: Cowboys WR George Pickens shares how much fun he is having this season in Dallas

Prescott has been playing at an MVP-caliber level this season, and on Sunday, the Cowboys' starting quarterback could surpass a major name on the franchise's list of quarterbacks with the most passing yards.

RJ Ochoa of Blogging The Boys shared on his X account that Prescott is just 150 passing yards away from passing Troy Aikman for the second-most passing yards in franchise history.

Troy Aikman won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys.
Troy Aikman won three Super Bowls with the Dallas Cowboys. / Robert Deutsch, USA TODAY, USA TODAY via Imagn Content Services, LLC

That should come pretty easILy for Prescott, who has thrown for over 180 yards in each of the team's five games this season.

Aikman may not be the only player Prescott passes on the all-time passing yards list this season. According to Ochoa, Prescott is just 1,391 yards away from passing Tony Romo as the leader in career passing yards for the franchise.

MORE: Cowboys release never-ending injury report ahead of Week 6 battle vs Panthers

Since Prescott became the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, the pressure has gone up a notch. However, no one can deny that he is playing at the highest level in all of the NFL at this moment in the season.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks towards the sidelines during the first half against the New York Jets.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks towards the sidelines during the first half against the New York Jets. / Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Panthers in Week 6

NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Dallas Cowboys make noise heading into Week 6

Jerry Jones gets six-figure fine for obscene gesture during Cowboys' win over Jets

Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner

Should Dallas Cowboys bring back former standout safety?

PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News