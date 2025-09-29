Cowboys lose another starting offensive lineman after concussion vs Packers
The Dallas Cowboys' injury woes are beginning to pile up, with another starting offensive lineman in jeopardy of missing the team's Week 5 meeting with the New York Jets.
During Sunday night's tie against the Green Bay Packers, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a concussion.
Guyton confirmed he is in concussion protocol when speaking to the media following the overtime game. Guyton was forced out of the game early.
MORE: Jerry Jones takes one final shot at Micah Parsons after Cowboys-Packers tie
It's an unfortunate injury for Guyton, who also missed time during training camp and the preseason with a knee injury. Now, until he is cleared from concussion protocol, the Cowboys will be down three starting offensive linemen.
Dallas is already without starting center Cooper Beebe and starting right guard Tyler Booker.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' blown opportunity vs. Green Bay Packers
Cowboys projected to add ‘physical specimen’ EDGE, massive NT in NFL mock draft
Jake Ferguson's fiancée Haley Cavinder ready for primetime in custom Cowboys jersey
Only one Cowboys star visited Micah Parsons' suite before kickoff vs Packers
Watch George PIckens' heroics keep Dallas Cowboys alive vs Packers
PHOTOS: Meet Reece Allman, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc