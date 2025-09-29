Cowboys Country

Cowboys lose another starting offensive lineman after concussion vs Packers

The Dallas Cowboys are down another starting offensive lineman and could be without Tyler Guyton in Week 5 after suffering a concussion against the Green Bay Packers.

Dallas Cowboys tackle Tyler Guyton defends against defensive end Payton Turner during training camp
The Dallas Cowboys' injury woes are beginning to pile up, with another starting offensive lineman in jeopardy of missing the team's Week 5 meeting with the New York Jets.

During Sunday night's tie against the Green Bay Packers, starting left tackle Tyler Guyton suffered a concussion.

Guyton confirmed he is in concussion protocol when speaking to the media following the overtime game. Guyton was forced out of the game early.

It's an unfortunate injury for Guyton, who also missed time during training camp and the preseason with a knee injury. Now, until he is cleared from concussion protocol, the Cowboys will be down three starting offensive linemen.

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Tyler Guyton goes through a drill during practice at the Ford Center at the Star T
Dallas is already without starting center Cooper Beebe and starting right guard Tyler Booker.

