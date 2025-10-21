Cowboys' offense still hasn't reached full potential, Dak Prescott warns
The Dallas Cowboys' offense has been flying high through the first seven weeks of the 2025-26 NFL season, lighting up the scoreboard and racking up the yards. Everyone on offense is feasting.
Dak Prescott, George Pickens, Javonte Williams, and Jake Ferguson hit historic marks within the first two months. CeeDee Lamb is returning to full strength and ready to remind everyone why he is among the league's best.
In the spirit of Halloween, it's scary hours for opposing defenses. And this is just the beginning.
Prescott was speaking to the media following the team's dominant Week 7 win over the division rival Washington Commanders when he discussed having Lamb and Pickens back on the field together and what it does for the team's offense. While the offense has already been excelling, the "sky is the limit" for what's to come as the unit gets back to 100 percent.
"Those guys aren't by any means complacent or great and settled with what they've done. They want the ball. They have high expectations," Prescott said, via DallasCowboys.com "We have high expectations for each other… Who knows what we can accomplish? The sky is the limit."
Prescott also discussed the level of talent currently on the Cowboys roster, but along with the offensive talent, the star quarterback says this is the most fun group he's been a part of.
"Not a knock to any other group that I've been a part of, but the chemistry, the camaraderie, the trash talking, the emotions and passions of this unit, it's there as much as I've ever seen it," Prescott said. "Sure, we've got some youth that's probably a big part of it, but we've got guys who just work their tails off every day.
"I say it all the time, confidence is earned. You don't just wake up and say, 'Yeah, I know I can do this.' No, you got to go do that. Prove it to yourself. And then, you feel good about talking about it and walking the walk. This group practices the right way, and they've earned the confidence, and they go out there and we play with it. And it's fun, It really is fun."
The team is having fun, they are playing loose, and it's bringing results.
Once the defense can consistently perform, the wins should begin to pile up.
Brian Schottenheimer's influence
From the moment he was hired as head coach, Brian Schottenheimer brought the energy. "Energy" was a buzzword throughout the offseason program, and it carried over into training camp and the preseason. Now, it's present in the regular season as well.
Coach Schotty has the players buying in, and it has completely changed the vibe of the locker room. As Prescott said, the camaraderie is undeniable.
Several analysts believed adding George Pickens to the locker room could be a negative for Dallas, but it has been nothing but a boost to the atmosphere and chemistry of the team. Schottenheimer wants his players to build a brotherhood and family-like environment in the locker room, and that's what they have been working for.
Because of that, everyone is flowing together, and they will always dig deep and fight for each other on the field. It's a promising sign for the team's future.
