Brian Schottenheimer's post-game tradition proves he's exactly what Cowboys needed
The Dallas Cowboys entered Week 7 of the 2025-26 NFL season with a great opportunity to take hold of second place in the wide-open NFC East as the Washington Commanders rolled into town.
Not only did the Cowboys take care of business on Sunday evening, but they were dominant and put together the team's best all-around performance of the season.
The offense was as explosive as ever, and the defense finally backed it up with sacks, turnovers, and even a touchdown from DaRon Bland. After the game, head coach Brian Schottenheimer went through his post-game routine and gave everyone who made a splash recognition.
MORE: Cowboys' dominant Week 7 win sets up team to be major NFL trade deadline players
This week, there was even more to celebrate than in previous weeks, and Schottenheimer again, methodically gave everyone their flowers for stepping up in a big way.
Two players who Coach Schotty really hyped were rookie defensive end Donovan Ezieuruaku, who got the first sack of his NFL career, and All-Pro kicking sensation Brandon Aubrey.
"Hey, we knew it was coming for this guy," Schottenheimer said as the team built up an applause. "Eze had a sack! ... Brandon Aubrey, 47-yard field goal. Yeah! Brandon Aubrey, 29-yard field goal. Yeah! But this is some type of record, right? It's some type of record, I think. The most 60-yard field goals in NFL history. Brandon Aubrey! Yeah!"
MORE: Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey just rewrote NFL record books
Schottenheimer ended the celebration by congratulating the team for coming together and playing "complimentary football," sticking up for the man next to them on the field.
"Listen up. That was complimentary football, defense. I am so proud of you guys. We got kick ass today. Proud of you guys," Schotty said. "Hey, bro. Way to play complementary football. Way to play for the man next to you, bro. Love y'all boys. Let's keep going. Family on three. One, two, three. Family."
The Schotty effect
The energy Schottenheimer has brought to the locker room since taking over as head coach is undeniable, and the players are clearly buying in.
There were questions about how the first-year head coach would deal with adversity if it came early in the season, and he has already passed that test with flying colors.
The way the team bounced back in a crucial divisional game on Sunday evening shows that the franchise is in good hands.
