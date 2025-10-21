Known Cowboys critic sees the light, praises Dak Prescott for MVP-caliber season
Dak Prescott had a rough outing in the Dallas Cowboys’ loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 3, but since then, he’s been on fire.
Even with CeeDee Lamb missing three games, Prescott has thrown for 1,081 yards with 13 touchdown passes and zero interceptions over the past four weeks. He’s had a minimum of three touchdowns in each game, and had four in the win over the New York Jets.
The command and poise he’s playing with has been so impressive that even Colin Cowherd, a known critic of the Cowboys, says Prescott isn’t getting enough respect. Cowherd was especially blown away when noticing Prescott is currently ninth in MVP odds.
"He's 9th in MVP odds. That's insane! He's gotta be near the top." - Cowherd on Prescott
Cowherd said he used to think of Prescott as “Kirk Cousins with a star on his helmet,” but admits that’s changed. He even acknowledged that Prescott can “only win one way,” which is to outscore the opposing teams because the Dallas defense is a mess.
Dak Prescott deserves MVP for more than just stats
While Prescott’s numbers are impressive, Cowherd pointed out other reasons Dak is an MVP candidate. His poise under pressure and leadership.
Cowherd said the offensive line is 30th in the NFL in pass protection, but Dak is dealing with the pressure and still delivering.
As for his leadership, he pointed to George Pickens, who has thrived in Dallas. Cowherd said Brian Schottenheimer deserves credit, but not to discount Prescott’s role.
”George Pickens was a talented highlight guy. Now, he’s a drama-free talented production guy. Do not understate how Dak Prescott has soothed and lowered the temperature on George Pickens.”
Dallas made Prescott the highest-paid player in the league last season, and they took heat for that decision. Now, Prescott is showing the world what the team saw in him.
