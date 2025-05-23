Cowboy Roundup: Intriguing backup QB battle, Should head coach also call plays?
Happy Friday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. We've wrapped up the first few days of OTAs, and as we enter the weekend, there are a lot of things to be excited about.
One of the biggest storylines from players during OTAs has been the "energy" of head coach Brian Schottenheimer and the culture he is building in the team's locker room.
That's what you like to see from a new head coach entering his first NFL season leading a team.
For years, fans and players have openly spoken about the team's culture, and now it seems like the man leading the locker room can finally deliver.
While we wait to see what is next for the Cowboys, let's check out some headlines making waves around the web and on social media.
Intriguing backup quarterback battle
The Cowboys' backup quarterback battle is going to be interesting to watch, with Will Grier being a schematic fit in a West Coast Offense while Joe Milton has the upside and untapped potential. Blogging the Boys takes a look at what to watch for.
Should head coach also call plays?
DallasCowboys.com gave an interesting look into the question of whether a head coach should also call offensive or defensive plays, or simply oversea and delegate to his coordinators.
