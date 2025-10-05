Is Jaydon Blue playing for Dallas Cowboys today vs. Jets?
The Dallas Cowboys are on the road in Week 5 to take on the New York Jets. Initially, this felt like a game the Cowboys could use to get back on track, but injuries have left them thin.
Left tackle Tyler Guyton, right guard Tyler Booker, and center Cooper Beebe are out of action. Left guard Tyler Smith is active, but was questionable with a knee injury. He won't start, however, leaving the Cowboys with four backups on the offensive line.
MORE: Cowboys inactives vs Jets Week 5 leaves Dallas thin on the offensive line
While that's the biggest concern, the Cowboys also have Miles Sanders inactive due to a knee and ankle injury. That means rookie running back Jaydon Blue was in line to finally make his NFL debut.
Will Jaydon Blue play for the Dallas Cowboys in Week 5?
While we never want to praise an injury, there's one positive from Sanders missing the game. Blue is set to finally make his NFL debut against the Jets.
It's not an ideal game for him to get his first opportunity, considering the issues on the offensive line. Still, Blue has a chance to prove to the coaching staff that he can handle the pressure and earn more snaps down the road.
