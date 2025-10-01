Dallas Cowboys All-Pro guard has MRI, status uncertain after missing practice
Injuries have unfortunately been the theme for the Dallas Cowboys offensive line this season, and it’s not getting any better.
In Week 4, they were without right guard Tyler Booker and center Cooper Beebe. Backups Brock Hoffman and T.J. Bass played well, but they could be joined by even more reserves this weekend.
MORE: Injuries leave door wide open for Cowboys rookie to finally make NFL debut
On Wednesday, Dallas was missing left tackle Tyler Guyton and left guard Tyler Smith. While Guyton is in concussion protocol, Smith is dealing with a leg injury and had to get an MRI.
The All-Pro guard didn’t reveal what the MRI discovered, but cast doubt on his availability this week. If he’s unable to play, the Cowboys might turn to veteran Wesley French, who is currently on the practice squad.
MORE: Cowboys star CB returns to starting lineup in latest secondary reshuffling
Guyton missed time during Week 4, and was replaced by second-year tackle Nate Thomas. He would likely get the start if Guyton is out, although Hakeem Adeniji is also an option if they prefer more experience.
Through four weeks, the offensive line has played at a high level, but it’s going to be a tough task if they have to face the New York Jets with Terence Steele and four backups.
