Cowboys inactives vs Jets Week 5 leaves Dallas thin on the offensive line

The Dallas Cowboys are going to have a makeshift offensive line in Week 5 against the New York Jets.

Randy Gurzi

The Dallas Cowboys are in East Rutherford, NJ, this Sunday to take on the New York Jets in Week 5. With a record of 1-2-1, the Cowboys are hopeful to get their season moving in the right direction as they face the 0-4 Jets.

Dallas is slightly favored in this one, but there are several questions. The main concern is still their defense, which has struggled to stop anyone this season. The other primary concern is health.

The Cowboys already knew that they would be without several starters due to injury. Wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and guard Tyler Booker have been out since suffering ankle injuries in Week 3. Now, they were joined by left tackle Tyler Guyton and wide receiver KaVontae Turpin. Veteran safety Malik Hooker was also ruled out this week, but has since been moved to the IR.

In addition to the players listed as out, the Cowboys had six players questionable, led by guard Tyler Smith and running back Miles Sanders.

Dallas Cowboys Week 5 inactives

  • CeeDee Lamb, WR
  • KaVontae Turpin, WR
  • Tyler Guyton, OT
  • Tyler Booker, G
  • Miles Sanders, RB
  • Marshawn Kneeland, DE
  • Jay Toia, DT

If there's any silver lining among these injuries, it's the debut of rookie Jaydon Blue. A fifth-round pick from Texas, Blue could provide a spark on offense thanks to his game-changing speed.

The Cowboys just need to ensure their banged-up offensive line can open holes for him to operate.

