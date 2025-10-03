Dallas Cowboys release final injury report ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. Jets

Final #Cowboys injury report of the week;



Tyler Booker, Tyler Guyton, Malik Hooker, CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin are OUT



Caelen Carson, Marshawn Kneeland, Jonathan Mingo, Kenneth Murray, Mikes Sanders and Tyler Smith are QUESTIONABLE



DaRon Bland and Trevon Diggs will play. pic.twitter.com/YTVI295ikP