Dallas Cowboys release final injury report ahead of Week 5 matchup vs. Jets

The Dallas Cowboys release the final injury report for the team ahead of their Week 5 matchup with the New York Jets.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver KaVontae Turpin. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys will be looking for their second win of the season when they take on the New York Jets this Sunday in MetLife Stadium.

Just like they've done for nearly the last full calendar year, the Cowboys will have to earn the win with some major players on the sidelines.

On Friday, the team released the final injury report heading into Sunday, and quarterback Dak Prescott may need to make chicken salad out of you know what.

The Cowboys will be down two starting offensive linemen in Tyler Booker and Tyler Guyton, as well as two major offensive weapons in CeeDee Lamb and KaVontae Turpin.

One defensive player is currently out, safety Malik Hooker, while there are two other defensive players listed as questionable for Week 5.

The one that most fans have their eyes on is the injury to running back Miles Sanders. Sanders is the backup for Javonte Williams; however, if he can't go this week, that would mean rookie running back Jaydon Blue will get his first regular season action.

There are still a lot of moving parts on this injury report, but it's probably a safe bet that Blue gets his first action this weekend, as Sanders did not practice on Friday with the team.

Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders.
Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

