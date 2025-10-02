Cowboys RB Miles Sanders misses practice, opening door for rookie debut
The Dallas Cowboys are on the road this weekend as they look to avoid a major upset at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.
No game should be considered "easy" in the NFL, but to say the Cowboys shouldn't win this game would be a lie.
However, if the Cowboys continue to pile up players on the injury report, then it could become a sequel to the painful season fans had to witness last year.
MORE: Cowboys good, bad, and ugly from first four weeks of the 2025 season
One name on the injury report this week has been running back Miles Sanders. Sanders was injured during the team's tie with the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.
The backfield has become a unit led by Javonte Williams, but a knee and ankle injury is bothering Sanders may open the door for rookie running back Jaydon Blue.
On Thursday, Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website reported on his X account that Sanders missed his second straight day of practice during the media portion of the day
The fanbase has been confused by Blue's inactivity to start the season. In his lone preseason performance, the rookie proved that he has some moves that deserve time on the field. However, it feels like Blue hasn't earned the trust of his coaching staff yet.
MORE: Cowboys first-year OC heaps praise on QB Dak Prescott as team's defense struggles
Now, that same coaching staff will have to lean on Blue if Sanders can't go on Sunday.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview
3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5
4 Cowboys players with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets
Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice
Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner
PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie