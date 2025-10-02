Cowboys Country

Cowboys RB Miles Sanders misses practice, opening door for rookie debut

The Dallas Cowboys fanbase could see a much-anticipated debut of one rookie with the injury news to Miles Sanders.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders.
Dallas Cowboys running back Miles Sanders. / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are on the road this weekend as they look to avoid a major upset at MetLife Stadium against the New York Jets.

No game should be considered "easy" in the NFL, but to say the Cowboys shouldn't win this game would be a lie.

However, if the Cowboys continue to pile up players on the injury report, then it could become a sequel to the painful season fans had to witness last year.

MORE: Cowboys good, bad, and ugly from first four weeks of the 2025 season

One name on the injury report this week has been running back Miles Sanders. Sanders was injured during the team's tie with the Green Bay Packers this past Sunday.

The backfield has become a unit led by Javonte Williams, but a knee and ankle injury is bothering Sanders may open the door for rookie running back Jaydon Blue.

On Thursday, Tommy Yarrish of the official Cowboys website reported on his X account that Sanders missed his second straight day of practice during the media portion of the day

The fanbase has been confused by Blue's inactivity to start the season. In his lone preseason performance, the rookie proved that he has some moves that deserve time on the field. However, it feels like Blue hasn't earned the trust of his coaching staff yet.

MORE: Cowboys first-year OC heaps praise on QB Dak Prescott as team's defense struggles

Now, that same coaching staff will have to lean on Blue if Sanders can't go on Sunday.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue. / Andrew Dieb-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Dallas Cowboys vs New York Jets, Week 5 betting odds & preview

3 keys to a big Dallas Cowboys victory over Jets in Week 5

4 Cowboys players with most to prove entering Week 5 vs Jets

Cowboys' initial injury report for Week 5 includes 6 starters missing practice

Dallas Cowboys mock draft lands team 'giant & disruptive DT,' elite cover corner

PHOTOS: Meet Brenley Herrera, viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News